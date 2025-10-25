How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV details, kick-off time as Premier League champions look to avoid fourth straight defeat

Watch Brentford vs Liverpool in the Premier League's final action on Saturday, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brentford are once again in the midst of an indifferent Premier League campaign, with Keith Andrews' side going steady.

The Bees brushed aside West Ham United in their last outing 2-0, thanks to goals from both Igor Thiago and Mathias Jensen.

Liverpool finally ended their rut with victory in Europe a few days ago, with Eintracht Frankfurt on the end of a 5-1 humbling with Florian Wirtz finally registering his first couple of goal contributions for the club.

Arne Slot's men will hope to build on that win in West London, but could have their work cut out against an often tricky Brentford side.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Liverpool play Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Brentford vs Liverpool in the UK

Brentford vs Liverpool kicks off at 8:00 pm (BST) and live coverage of the game will be shown on TNT Sports and Discovery+ in the UK.

In the UK, Brentford vs Liverpool kicks off at 8:00 pm (BST) and live coverage of the game will be shown on TNT Sports and Discovery+ in the UK.

To watch online, you'll need TNT Sports and Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month through the Discovery+ streaming platform. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Watch Brentford vs Liverpool in the US

In the US, USA Network has exclusive rights for Brentford vs Liverpool.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Liverpool through Stan Sport.

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Liverpool through Stan Sport, for AU$32 per month.

Is there a Brentford vs Liverpool free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game. However, one way you could watch Brentford vs Liverpool for free is with a broadcaster free trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Brentford vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Brentford vs Liverpool is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

NordVPN's Black Friday deal ✅ Up to 77% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE "NordVPN delivers the best balance of privacy, usability, extra features, and value for money," say Tom's Guide, and who are we to disagree?

Brentford vs Liverpool: Premier League preview

After cruising to a 2-0 success at beleaguered West Ham last time out, Brentford are targeting consecutive wins for the first time since April and May last season under Thomas Frank.

The Bees managed 15 shots in the first half of Monday’s game alone – their joint-most in the opening 45 minutes of any Premier League match, previously reaching that figure at home to Burnley in October 2023, which shows Andrews is starting to get his message across.

Main man in attack Thiago seems to be stepping up to the job after exits for both Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, with the forward hitting the target with exactly half of his shots in the Premier League in 2025-26 (9 of 18).

In terms of injuries, the Bees will be without Aaron Hickey and Gustavo Gomes, with both marked doubtful ahead of the meeting with the Merseysiders.

Liverpool will be happy their four-game winless run didn't extend to five, having hammered Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week.

Their does continue to be questions around Alexander Isak's form and fitness, with the former Newcastle United man taken off at half time in Germany.

The Sweden international has only one goal to his name so far this season and is yet to get off the mark in the Premier League for his new side.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate both scored for Slot's side against the Bundesliga outfit, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike also on the scoresheet.

Brentford vs Liverpool: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentford 3-3 Liverpool

FourFourTwo predicts an entertaining six-goal thriller between the two sides, with Liverpool's leaky defence to continue causing them problems in this one.