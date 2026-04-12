Jump To:

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City for FREE: TV Channels as Pep Guardiola's side look to keep pace with Arsenal

Features
By published

Chelsea vs Manchester City is always a huge fixture in the Premier League calendar

Manchester City&#039;s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline
Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior is already feeling the heat (Image credit: Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)
Jump To:

Watch Chelsea vs Man City today as the capital delivers the game of the weekend, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Man City key information

• Date: Sunday 12 April 2026

• Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET

• Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

• Free Streaming: USA Network via YouTube TV's 21-day free trial (US)

• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Stan Sport (Australia)

• Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Arsenal will certainly hope so as they look to fend off the Cityzens at the top of the Premier League.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Chelsea vs Man City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs Man City for free

Chelsea vs Man City is available to watch at no cost in America with YouTube TV's 21-day free trial, which gives access to the USA Network.

Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

Watch Chelsea vs Man City from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate