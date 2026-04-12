How to watch Chelsea vs Man City for FREE: TV Channels as Pep Guardiola's side look to keep pace with Arsenal

Watch Chelsea vs Man City today as the capital delivers the game of the weekend, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea haven't beaten Manchester City since their 2021 UEFA Champions League final success - so will that change this weekend?

Arsenal will certainly hope so as they look to fend off the Cityzens at the top of the Premier League.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Chelsea vs Man City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs Man City for free Chelsea vs Man City is available to watch at no cost in America with YouTube TV's 21-day free trial, which gives access to the USA Network. Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

Watch Chelsea vs Man City from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate