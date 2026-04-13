How to watch Man Utd vs Leeds: Free streams & TV info as Monday Night Football offers up a huge derby at Old Trafford
Manchester United finally end their 24-day wait for a game with a huge clash against Leeds United
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Watch Man Utd vs Leeds today as the latest Monday Night Football clash takes us to Old Trafford, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Monday 13 April 2026
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET
• Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
• FREE STREAM: USA Network via YouTube TV's 21-day free trial (US)
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN
Manchester United finally return to action after the longest period in which a team has had to wait for a Premier League fixture.
Leeds United will be hoping to spoil Michael Carrick's ongoing party as this rivalry promises another spicy concoction.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Man Utd vs Leeds online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Man Utd vs Leeds for free
You can stream Man Utd vs Leeds for free with YouTube TV's 21-day free trial, which gives access to USA Network.
Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.
Watch Man Utd vs Leeds from anywhere
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