How to watch Sidemen Charity Match 2026 — stream online from anywhere
The Sidemen Charity match returns for it's seventh iteration
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Watch the Sidemen Charity Match today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streaming the event from anywhere in the world.
• Date: Saturday 18 April
• Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET
• Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England
• Live Stream: YouTube
• Watch from anywhere: Get up to 75% off NordVPN
This year, everything changes as the seven Sidemen are split across the two teams. Zerkaa, TBJZL, Vikkstar, and W2S will line up for Sidemen FC, while KSI, Miniminter, and Behzinga switch allegiances to play for the YouTube Allstars.
Other influencers include the likes of Angry Ginge, Niko Omilana, ChrisMD, and AB, with Jack Joseph managing Sidemen FC and Calfreezy in charge of the YouTube Allstars.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch the Sidemen Charity Match online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Sidemen Charity Match 2026 for free on YouTube
You can stream the Sidemen Charity Match on Sidemen's official YouTube channel.