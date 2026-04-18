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How to watch Sidemen Charity Match 2026 — stream online from anywhere

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The Sidemen Charity match returns for it's seventh iteration

YouTube Group The Sidemen
(Image credit: Sidemen / Wembley)
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Watch the Sidemen Charity Match today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streaming the event from anywhere in the world.

Sidemen Charity Match: key information

• Date: Saturday 18 April

• Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET

• Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England

• Live Stream: YouTube

• Watch from anywhere: Get up to 75% off NordVPN

Other influencers include the likes of Angry Ginge, Niko Omilana, ChrisMD, and AB, with Jack Joseph managing Sidemen FC and Calfreezy in charge of the YouTube Allstars.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch the Sidemen Charity Match online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Sidemen Charity Match 2026 for free on YouTube

You can stream the Sidemen Charity Match on Sidemen's official YouTube channel.

SIDEMEN CHARITY MATCH 2026 [OFFICIAL STREAM] - YouTube SIDEMEN CHARITY MATCH 2026 [OFFICIAL STREAM] - YouTube
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