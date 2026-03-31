How to watch Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Italy for FREE: Live stream & TV details as the Azzurri look to earn 2026 World Cup spot

Watch Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Italy in the World Cup 2026 qualification play-offs today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world with a VPN.

After both emerging victorious in their respective play-off semi-finals, Bosnia and Italy face off in a straight shoot-out for a place at the World Cup.

Bosnia beat Wales on penalties in Cardiff last week, whilst Italy eased past Northern Ireland in Bergamo.

Who comes out on top remains to be seen, but we expect quite the game in Zenica.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Italy online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Italy for FREE

You can watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy for free on the public broadcaster RAI in Italy.

RAI 1 is the TV channel you need, or RAI Play if you're streaming online. Coverage is geo-restricted to Italy.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Italy from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Italy is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.