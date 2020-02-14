Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola hints at return to Juventus this summer

Mino Raiola has hinted that his client Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United this summer and return to Juventus.

The Guardian reports that both the Italian Champions and Real Madrid are interested in signing Pogba, who will enter the final year of his current contract this summer.

The France international is also keen to leave Old Trafford, but Man United have set an asking price of £83m for the midfielder. Both Juve and Madrid consider this fee to be too high.

"Pogba feels at home in Italy. Italy is like his second home or family, same for (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic. That's why Paul would like to come back to Juventus," he said.

"But we'll go to speak about that just after Euro 2020. Pogba wants to play at the best levels always ... but he can't escape Manchester United now, in this moment where the club is not having a good period."

Raiola is also set to meet with the club's hierarchy to discuss the possibility of a contract extension. If the potential offer doesn't meet expectations then he is expected to inform them Pogba intends to leave.

 

 