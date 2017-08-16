9 out-of-favour Premier League stars who could still move this summer

1. Ross Barkley (Everton)

Barkley seemed destined for the exit earlier this summer, but he’s still not managed to find a new employer as the end of the window comes into sight. Tottenham continue to be linked with the attacking midfielder, whose contract at Everton expires next June, but Ronald Koeman revealed last week that the 23-year-old could yet remain at Goodison Park beyond the end of the month.

That possibility has strengthened with the reports of an injury scare in training this week. Still, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to add bodies to his squad and Barkley’s rank in the Everton pecking order uncertain, it wouldn’t come as a great surprise if Daniel Levy tried to arrange a late deal for the player before long.

2. Jefferson Montero (Swansea)

Montero has enjoyed a few memorable highs during his time in south Wales, most notably a fine performance against champions Chelsea on the opening day of the 2015/16 campaign. Yet injuries have proved hugely disruptive, while the Ecuadorian has been guilty of not grasping the opportunities that have come his way under successive managers.

After just 31 Premier League starts in three full seasons at the Liberty Stadium, the time has surely come for a parting. As the winger is still just 27 years old, there should still be several interested parties out there. Newcastle and Qatari side Al-Rayyan – managed by ex-Swans chief Michael Laudrup – have been linked.

3. Eliaquim Mangala (Manchester City)

Mangala may have been on the substitutes’ bench as City beat Brighton on Saturday, but game time will prove elusive if John Stones, Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi stay fit. There’s also a chance that Pep Guardiola will bolster his defensive options before the end of the window, in which case Mangala – fresh from a season-long loan at Valencia last time out – will surely seek pastures new.

The £42m man hasn’t done much at the Etihad to convince prospective buyers that’s he’s the man to shore up a shaky backline, but Mangala was a commanding presence at Porto and could enjoy success elsewhere.

4. Jack Wilshere (Arsenal)

With Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey, Mohamed Elneny, Francis Coquelin and Santi Cazorla also in Arsene Wenger’s pool of midfielders, playing time won’t be easy to come by for Wilshere if he chooses to remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond August.

The 25-year-old is out of contract next summer and appears willing to give it one last crack in north London. Yet with Serie A champions Juventus supposedly showing an interest, Wilshere could be persuaded to change his mind.

5. Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Martial may have found the net in Sunday’s thrashing of West Ham, but his rocky relationship with Jose Mourinho means his place at Old Trafford isn’t as secure as might be expected. With United still interested in bringing Inter winger Ivan Perisic to the Premier League, the Frenchman could be facing a season on the bench if he decides to stay put.

Selling Martial now could be a decision United go on to regret, but Mourinho has been in this position before with Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Mohamed Salah at Chelsea (and look how they turned out). With Tottenham and Inter thought to be sniffing, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that the ex-Monaco forward will be wearing a different shirt come September.

6. Diego Costa (Chelsea)

“Why won't they let me go if they don't want me?” Costa asked Daily Mail reporter Adam Crafton last week, presumably rhetorically. “I wouldn’t be allowed access to the first-team dressing room and I would have no contact with the guys. I’m not a criminal. I don’t think it’s fair after all I have done to be treated like that.”

Although there’s no way back for the Brazil-born Spain international at Stamford Bridge, it’s by no means guaranteed that he’ll have negotiated an exit by the end of August. Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban has altered their thinking and Milan have seemingly gone cool on the idea of snapping up the 28-year-old, so Costa may be forced to continue his inmate experience for a little while longer yet.

7. Mamadou Sakho (Liverpool)

Despite Liverpool’s ongoing defensive struggles, Jurgen Klopp has shown no signs of being ready to end Sakho’s exile, which began when the centre-back was sent home from a pre-season tour of the United States last summer.

The Frenchman shone on loan at Crystal Palace last term, but the south London side appear reluctant to pay the £30m Liverpool are holding out for. Sakho is far too good to spend the campaign sitting in the reserves, however, so a compromise could be reached – either with Palace or another interested party – before the summer market closes for business.

8. Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester)

Leicester fans’ chant about Ulloa “cost[ing] a f***ing fortune” looks rather quaint these days. The Argentine was signed for around £9m following promotion to the Premier League in 2014, and has played almost 100 times for the Foxes in the three years since.

His days at the King Power Stadium appear to be numbered, though, with Kelechi Iheanacho having been added to a centre-forward department which, in addition to Ulloa, already stocks Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani.

Sunderland had three bids rejected in January and could renew their interest, while a return to Spain has also been mooted as a possibility for the former Castellon and Almeria striker.

9. Samir Nasri (Manchester City)

The forgotten man at the Eithad Stadium, Nasri is struggling to find a new club despite some excellent showings on loan at Sevilla last term.

Now 30, the former Arsenal man’s talent isn’t in doubt, but question marks about his attitude have perhaps prevented a move so far this summer – that, and his current £185k-per-week wages.

Despite a handful of appearances for City in pre-season, Nasri is unlikely to force himself ahead of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva – who are themselves already back-ups if Guardiola continues with the 3-5-2 formation he employed on Saturday.

A permanent transfer away is exactly what Nasri needs to revive his career... but he might have to compromise.

