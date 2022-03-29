Austria v Scotland live stream: How to watch international friendlies from anywhere in the world

Austria v Scotland live stream, Tuesday 29 March, 7.45pm GMT, Sky Sports Action

Looking for an Austria v Scotland live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide.

Scotland’s latest friendly takes them to Vienna to face Austria, who saw their World Cup hopes ended by Wales in last week’s play-off semi-final.

This is the second of two friendlies this international break for Steve Clarke’s side, who drew 1-1 with Poland at Hampden Park on Thursday night.

The Scots are unbeaten in seven games and beat Austria during the group stage of World Cup qualifying at this very venue – the Ernst Happel Stadion – in October, thanks to Lyndon Dykes’ first-half penalty.

That was the 22nd meeting between the two countries; Scotland have not lost on any of their last five trips to Austria, last suffering defeat there back in 1978.

Clarke might mix things up for this one, with uncapped goalkeepers Zander Clark and Liam Kelly, defender Craig Halkett and striker Ross Stewart all potentially in line for debuts. Captain Andy Robertson is a doubt after missing the Poland match through illness.

Austria boss Franco Foda may well also rotate heavily, but experienced centre-half Aleksandar Dragovic could win his 100th cap.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT; UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Action.

UK TV schedule

