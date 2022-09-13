Bayern Munich v Barcelona live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Bayern Munich v Barcelona live stream, Tuesday 13 September, 8pm

Looking for a Bayern Munich v Barcelona live stream? We've got you covered.

Robert Lewandowski returns to face his former employers when Barcelona travel to face Bayern Munich in a potentially crucial Group C clash in the Champions League.

The Polish striker’s spectacularly successful spell in Germany came to an end this summer when he signed a deal with the Camp Nou club.

He got off to a great start, scoring six goals in five La Liga games and netting a hat-trick on his European debut for Barca against Viktoria Plzen last week.

Xavi’s side ran out 5-1 winners against the Czech outfit to take an early lead in a highly competitive group that also features Inter Milan, who were beaten 2-0 by Bayern at San Siro.

A Leroy Sane strike and Danilo D’Ambrosio own goal were enough to earn the Bundesliga champions victory, but their league form has stuttered lately.

Teenage sensation Mathys Tel, 17, became Bayern’s youngest-ever Bundesliga scorer against Stuttgart on Saturday, but they were held to a third consecutive league draw.

Barca, on the other hand, are in flying form and beat Cadiz 4-0 on Saturday to rack up a fifth consecutive victory in all competitions.

The Catalonians have scored 20 goals in that time and will be ready to pounce on any defensive weaknesses at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern have the better of the head-to-head, winning seven and losing two of their nine previous meetings with Barcelona.

This hasn’t been a kind fixture for the Spanish side in recent years; Bayern won back-to-back 3-0 victories at this stage of last year’s competition and earned an astonishing 8-2 quarter-final victory in August 2020.

The match is on Tuesday 13 September and kicks off at 8pm. It will be shown on BT Sport 4 and BT Sport 5. (opens in new tab)

