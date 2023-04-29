Bournemouth v Leeds United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Bournemouth v Leeds United live stream and match preview, Sunday 30 April, 2.00pm BST

Looking for a Bournemouth v Leeds United live stream? We've got you covered. Bournemouth v Leeds United isn't on TV in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Leeds United’s bid for Premier League survival continues with a tricky trip to a Bournemouth side that can’t count itself as safe quite yet.

The Cherries have hit a good run of form recently, winning three of their last four games including a crucial 1-0 victory over Southampton on Thursday to jump up to 14th place, seven point above the drop zone.

Leeds are without a win in their last four outings and could only draw 1-1 with Leicester in a crucial relegation clash last week. They began the weekend in 16th, one point above the bottom three.

Their first meeting this season was a thriller; Leeds won 4-3 at Elland Road, coming back from 3-1 down to seal a dramatic win thanks to Crysencio Summerville’s late strike.

Kick-off is at 2.00pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Bournemouth trio Hamed Traore, Junior Stanislas and Ryan Fredericks are all still a few days away from reaching full fitness.

For Leeds, Luis Sinisterra, Stuart Dallas and Tyler Adams are out.

Form

Bournemouth: WLWWL

Leeds United: DLLLW

Referee

Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for Bournemouth v Leeds United.

Stadium

Bournemouth v Leeds United will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

Kick-off and channel

Bournemouth v Leeds United kick-off is at 2.00pm BST on Sunday 30 April in the UK. The game isn't being televised in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

