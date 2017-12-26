Boxing Day Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Liverpool 5-0 Swansea

OPTA FACT Only Steven Gerrard (33) has scored more than Coutinho from outside the box in the PL for Liverpool (19)

Roberto Firmino netted twice in front of the Kop as Liverpool thrashed struggling Swansea 5-0 at Anfield. Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring in tremendous fashion early on, but the Reds were unable to build on their lead for the remainder of the first half.

The floodgates opened after the interval, though, as Firmino's brace, Alexander-Arnold's first Premier League goal and a strike from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain secured the Reds' 10th victory of the season in style.

Goals: Coutinho 6', Firmino 52', 66' Alexander-Arnold 65', Oxlade-Chamberlain 82'

Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham

OPTA FACT Dan Gosling scored Bournemouth's first goal in their last 344 minutes of Premier League action

Bournemouth's winless run stretched to eight Premier League games, but Callum Wilson rescued a point for Eddie Howe's men in dramatic fashion.

The visitors to the Vitality Stadium drew first blood through James Collins, but goals from Dan Gosling and Nathan Ake turned the Cherries' 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead. Two Marko Arnautovic efforts in the closing stages looked to have won the match for West Ham, before Wilson popped up in the third minute of stoppage time.

Goals: Gosling 29', Ake 57', Wilson 90+3' -- Collins 7', Arnautovic 82', 89'

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton

OPTA FACT Cesar Azpilicueta has assisted Alvaro Morata for six Premier League goals this season

Alvaro Morata scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season as Chelsea eased to victory over Brighton. The Spaniard opened the scoring early in the second half, heading home a cross from compatriot Cesar Azpilicueta, before Marcos Alonso glanced Cesc Fabregas' corner past Mat Ryan to double the hosts' advantage.

Chelsea held on comfortably in the final 30 minutes, with this triumph moving the defending champions to within a point of Manchester United in second.

​Goals: Morata 46', Alonso 60'

Huddersfield 1-1 Stoke

OPTA FACT Tom Ince scored his first Premier League goal for Huddersfield with what was his 45th shot of the season

Stoke's revival continued with a hard-fought draw at Huddersfield, who extended their unbeaten run to three games. Tom Ince broke the deadlock with his first goal for the Terriers in the 10th minute, but Mark Hughes' charges hit back through Ramadan Sobhi on the hour.

Huddersfield remain in 11th place with a six-point buffer above the relegation zone, with Stoke - who climb to 14th - further easing the pressure on Hughes.

​Goals: Ince 10' -- Sobhi 60'

Man United 2-2 Burnley

OPTA FACT Burnley are only the second different team to have scored more than once in a game against Jose Mourinho's Man Utd at Old Trafford (after Man City)

Jesse Lingard's second-half brace spared Manchester United's blushes at Old Trafford. Ashley Barnes and Steven Defour had given the Clarets a two-goal lead at the break, but the homegrown mdifielder struck twice to draw the Red Devils level.

This was still a case of two points dropped for Jose Mourinho's men, however, with Manchester City afforded the chance to move 15 points clear at the top of the table on Wednesday.

​Goals: Lingard 53', 90+1' -- Barnes 3', Defour 36'

Tottenham 5-2 Southampton

OPTA FACT Harry Kane is the first player to score six Premier League hat-tricks in a calendar year​

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick for the second game on the bounce as Tottenham eased past Southampton at Wembley. The England international's treble also saw him break Alan Shearer's Premier League goals record in a calendar year, with Kane's 2017 tally now standing at 39.

Dele Alli and Son Heung-min were also on the scoresheet for Mauricio Pochettino's men, with goals from Sofiane Boufal and Dusan Tadic not enough for Southampton to avoid their ninth defeat of the season.

​Goals: Kane 22', 39', 67', Alli 49', Son 51' -- Boufal 64', Tadic 82'

Watford 2-1 Leicester

OPTA FACT Wague’s goal means Watford have now had more different goalscorers (13) in the Premier League than any other side this season​

Watford returned to winning ways with a comeback victory over Leicester, who have now taken just one point from the last nine available.

Riyad Mahrez edged the Foxes ahead at Vicarage Road, but Molla Wague's effort on the stroke of half-time sent Watford in level at the break. A Kasper Schmeichel own goal in the 65th minute proved decisive, the ball squirming under the goalkeeper's body after Abdoulaye Doucoure hooked it goalwards.

​Goals: Wague 45', Schmeichel o.g. 65' -- Mahrez 37'

West Brom 0-0 Everton

OPTA FACT Everton have kept five clean sheets in their last seven Premier League games, after recording just one shut-out in their first 13

West Brom have now failed to emerge victorious in 18 consecutive top-flight matches, as Everton were involved in a second scoreless stalemate in three days.

Both teams had chances to break the deadlock but ultimately didn't do enough to test the opposition goalkeeper, with Alan Pardew still waiting for his first win as Baggies boss.