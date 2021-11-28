Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, Sunday 28 November, 2pm GMT

Antonio Conte will be seeking his second Premier League win as Tottenham boss when his team face Burnley on Sunday.

After a disappointing first-half performance against Leeds last weekend, Spurs turned the game around after the break. Two goals in the second half earned Conte his first league victory in his new job and moved Tottenham to within four points of the Champions League places.

However, the chance to build some momentum on Thursday night was squandered as Spurs suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat by Mura in the Europa Conference League. Conte’s comments after the game, including his admission that “the level at Tottenham is not so high”, were instructive and it will be interesting to see how his players respond to the manager’s forthright statements.

Burnley were involved in a six-goal thriller last time out, as they traded blows with Crystal Palace in an entertaining 3-3 draw. Sean Dyche will be mildly concerned that his team have the joint-third worst defensive record in the division this term, but Burnley do look more a threat going forward. That is in large part down to the contributions of Maxwel Cornet, who could be the Clarets’ most important player on Sunday afternoon.

Tottenham will have to make do without Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Dane Scarlett, but Oliver Skipp is available for selection after serving a one-game ban. He could be included in the starting XI alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with Tanguy Ndombele an alternative if Conte wants more creativity in the centre of the park.

Burnley will be unable to call upon the services of Dale Stephens, who is building up his fitness after an injury lay-off. Ashley Barnes could be fit enough to take up a position on the bench, but James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood are suspended after picking up five yellow cards each.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 28 November. See below for international broadcast options.

