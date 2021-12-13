Champions League last-16 draw: Manchester United to face Atletico, Real Madrid get PSG
The Champions league last-16 draw had to be redone following a software malfunction the first time around
The Champions League last-16 draw descended into farce following a 'software malfunction' at the UEFA ceremony.
The original draw had seen the following match-ups:
Benfica vs Real Madrid
Villarreal vs Manchester City
Atletico vs Bayern
Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool
Inter Milan vs Ajax
Sporting CP vs Juventus
Chelsea vs LOSC Lille
PSG vs Manchester United
However this was declared null and void after Manchester United had been incorrectly deemed ineligible to face Atletico Madrid, thus splitting the time frame continuum and altering the course of history. Once the mistake had been spotted – and widely lampooned on social media – UEFA made the brave decision to blame software and start from scratch two hours later.
The resulting draw was wildly different, with Real Madrid and Liverpool among the teams handed a far tougher task in the last-16. On the other hand, several team benefitted from the resulting redraw.
Champions League last-16 draw
The unseeded teams (those that finished as runners-up in their groups, will play the first leg at home)...
Red Bull Salzburg vs Bayern Munich
Sporting CP vs Manchester City
Benfica vs Ajax
Chelsea vs LOSC Lille
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Villarreal vs Juventus
Inter Milan vs Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid
