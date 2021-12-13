Champions League last-16 draw: Manchester United to face Atletico, Real Madrid get PSG

The Champions League last-16 draw descended into farce following a 'software malfunction' at the UEFA ceremony.

The original draw had seen the following match-ups:

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Manchester City

Atletico vs Bayern

Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter Milan vs Ajax

Sporting CP vs Juventus

Chelsea vs LOSC Lille

PSG vs Manchester United

However this was declared null and void after Manchester United had been incorrectly deemed ineligible to face Atletico Madrid, thus splitting the time frame continuum and altering the course of history. Once the mistake had been spotted – and widely lampooned on social media – UEFA made the brave decision to blame software and start from scratch two hours later.

The resulting draw was wildly different, with Real Madrid and Liverpool among the teams handed a far tougher task in the last-16. On the other hand, several team benefitted from the resulting redraw.

Champions League last-16 draw

The unseeded teams (those that finished as runners-up in their groups, will play the first leg at home)...

Red Bull Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Sporting CP vs Manchester City

Benfica vs Ajax

Chelsea vs LOSC Lille

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

Villarreal vs Juventus

Inter Milan vs Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid

Can we do it a third time so we don't have to think about work for couple more hours? 🙌 #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/6HJ5Ke04iHDecember 13, 2021 See more

