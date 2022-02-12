Chelsea join elite club to have won every single major trophy

Chelsea fans like to sing "We've won it all" and now the terrace chant is 100 per cent true.

Kai Havertz's extra-time penalty sealed victory over Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final, delivering Chelsea the one trophy they had previously failed to win.

The 2-1 win over the Copa Libertadores champions in Abu Dhabi eased the pain of Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Corinthians in the competition a decade ago.

So how many trophies have Chelsea won now?

The Blues have now lifted a total of 31 trophies.

But most importantly, they have won nine separate competitions, completing a clean sweep of every piece of silverware there is to win.

Their honours list now reads:

League title (6)

FA Cup (8)

League Cup (5)

European Cups/Champions League (2)

Europa League/UEFA Cup (2)

UEFA Super Cup (2)

Club World Cup (2)

Charity/Community shield (4)

How many other clubs have won the lot?

Chelsea are the fifth team to have won every trophy available.

The others are:

Ajax

Juventus

Bayern Munich

Manchester United

Wait a second, what about Real Madrid and Barcelona? And where are AC Milan?

Real Madrid have won the Champions League/European Cup a record 13 times and the LaLiga title an unbeatable 34 times.

But they are not among this select group of clubs to have won everything as they never lifted the Cup Winners Cup. And they have no chance of joining the club either as the competition was discontinued in 1999, with Lazio the last team to win it.

AC Milan are the second most successful team in European Cup history with seven triumphs but they too are not on the list as they have never won the UEFA Cup/Europa League.

The same is true for Barcelona, although the Catalans could join the select group of clubs this season as they dropped into the Europa League after failing to get out of their Champions League group for the first time since 2001.

Xavi's side face Napoli in a play-off tie later this month and if they get through it then they will have the chance to join Chelsea, Juve, United, Ajax and Bayern.