Chelsea v Fulham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Chelsea v Fulham live stream and match preview

Looking for a Chelsea v Fulham live stream? We've got you covered.

Chelsea v Fulham live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Big-spending Chelsea can leapfrog their west London rivals Fulham in the Premier League standings with a win at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter's side are languishing in 10th place despite splashing out hundreds of millions on new signings over the last six months.

But they can jump up to sixth ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures with a win over a Fulham side that is coming off back-to-back league defeats.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell, Christian Pulisic, Denis Zakaria, Edouard Mendy, N'Golo Kante, Raheem Sterling, Reece James and Wesley Fofana make up a lengthy injury list for Chelsea.

Joao Felix is suspended, so fellow January signing Mykhaylo Mudryk could get his first start.

For Fulham, Shane Duffy is a doubt and Keeskens Kebano is injured.

Form

Chelsea: DWLLL

Fulham: LDDWW

Stadium

Chelsea v Fulham will be played at Stamford Bridge.

Kick-off and channel

Chelsea v Fulham kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Friday 3 February in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.