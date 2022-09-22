Croatia v Denmark live stream and match preview, Thursday September 22, 7.45pm

Croatia v Denmark live stream and match preview

Looking for a Croatia v Denmark live stream? You're in the right place – FourFourTwo has all the info you need.

Denmark can secure top spot in Group A1 and a place in next year’s Nations League finals by beating Croatia on Thursday night in Zagreb.

However, the hosts come into the game two points behind them with two games to go, and know that a victory would put them in the driving seat ahead of the final round of fixtures.

The 2018 World Cup runners-up come into the clash in confident mood, too, having beaten the Danes 1-0 in Copenhagen in June.

They followed that up with an impressive 1-0 win away to France, where a Luka Modric penalty made the difference in a repeat of the final from Russia 2018.

With the World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) just around the corner, both sides will be hoping to find form.

Denmark, who went on a superb run to the semi-finals at Euro 2020 last year, will see that previous defeat as just a blip.

It was their only slip-up in a run that has otherwise seen them pick up four wins in five matches.

Victory in Zagreb would settle any nerves about a late drop down the rankings, as Denmark are up against France in their final fixture three days later, while Croatia face Austria.

Modric is expected to star in midfield once again for the red-and-white chequered home side, while coach Zlatko Dalic has revealed that Tottenham’s Ivan Perisic “will play where he plays best, on the left”.

“I won’t do anything new,” he added, looking towards consistency ahead of picking his Croatia World Cup 2022 squad (opens in new tab).

Kasper Hjulmand insisted that “we have prepared for Modric”, and the defensive options in the Denmark squad (opens in new tab) include the likes of Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen and Joachim Andersen.

Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen could well be up against Modric in a battle of the playmakers.

Form

Croatia: WWDLW

Denmark: WLWWW

Referee

Italy's Davide Massa will be the referee for Croatia v Denmark.

Stadium

Croatia v Denmark is being played at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb.

Other games

France host Austria at the same time on Thursday.

Next up, Croatia visit Austria and Denmark host France on Sunday 25 September, both 7.45pm kick-offs.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Thursday September 22 and is being shown by Premier Sports 2 in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

How to watch Nations League live streams in the UK

UEFA Nations League games have split rights between Channel 4, Premier Sports, ITV and S4C.

US TV rights

Fox Sports (opens in new tab) are the main Nations League rights holders, with TelevisaUnivision (opens in new tab) for Spanish-language speakers. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab), you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN (opens in new tab) subscribers can watch every single televised Nations League gae – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) are offering every game of the Nations League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

UEFA Nations League games are being shown on Sky (opens in new tab) in New Zealand.

