Czech Republic v England live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 wherever you are in the world

Czech Republic v England live stream, ITV, Tuesday 22 June, 8pm BST

England and Czech Republic will take each other on to decide the group winners as Group D concludes on Tuesday.

Both sides are already guaranteed to qualify for the knockout stages after Group B and C’s finish confirmed their third-place team ended up on just three points. With England and Czech Republic both on four points, they’ll both progress to the next round no matter what. However, what this game will determine is in what position they’ll finish.

A draw will be good enough for Czech Republic to finish top, thanks to their superior goal difference over England. Therefore, only a win will do for an England side under pressure at the moment.

England started the tournament brightly with a 1-0 win over Croatia at Wembley, while Czech Republic dispatched Scotland 2-0 at Hampden Park thanks to a Patrick Schick double - including a screamer from the halfway line.

Gareth Southgate’s side were then unable to beat bitter rivals Scotland on Friday night, as the teams shared a drab 0-0 draw. Conversely, Schick popped up again to score against Croatia, though the game ended up 1-1 after an Ivan Perisic strike.

This is a game where the winner takes all. However, the victor who emerges top of the group will face a slightly less favourable fixture in the round of 16 - second-place from Group F, one of France, Germany, Portugal, or Hungary. The team that finishes second instead faces second place from Group E in Copenhagen - one of Sweden, Slovakia, Spain, or Poland.

England, though, won’t care about playing for a draw, which would see them finish second (or even third) in the group. After a poor showing against Scotland, a convincing performance is essential against Czech Republic. Additionally, the winner of Group D plays their round of 16 game at Wembley - an incentive for England to effectively play another game at home.

Similarly, Czech Republic will be desperate to finish top of a group they were seemingly written off of at the start of the tournament. To go unbeaten against Croatia, Scotland and England is some feat, which would also put them in the perfect position to cause an upset or two in the knockout rounds.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on ITV/ITV Hub. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Czech Republic v England live stream from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for any Euro 2020 fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you still want to catch Harry Kane's in-swinging corners without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

Euro 2020 matches will be broadcast live by the BBC and ITV.

The BBC is showing two of Wales' group games and the huge England vs Scotland clash, with ITV set to show two each of England and Scotland's group games.

ESPN and ABC are the Euro 2020 rights holders. If you have them as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website and the ABC website.

Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get both channels without having an expensive cable package. Of the many options, the best for soccer fans wanting to watch a Euro 2020 live stream is fuboTV.

It's a complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN, ABC and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month - and you can take up a FREE FuboTV trial offer.

Another great option is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - check out Sling and make a saving on your first month. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Soccer fans with a cable subscription can watch a Euro 2020 live stream on TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports.

Better still, these channels will let you watch matches online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package.

The TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone.

Similarly, the TVA Sports Direct service is also perfect for cord-cutting fans in Canada, costing just $19.99 a month.

And don't forget that a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada during the tournament.

In Australia, there's only one place to tune into Euro 2020, with Optus Sport set to show all 51 matches of the tournament.

Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal - scroll up for more information.

(Image credit: Future)

The official broadcaster for Euro 2020 in New Zealand is Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use a VPN as outlined above.