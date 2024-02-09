England away kit for Euro 2024: Everything we know so far

The England away kit for Euro 2024 is already highly anticipated by Three Lions fans wanting to wear the new jersey this summer.

While the home kit is usually classic/boring (delete as applicable) – and that's certainly true of the Euro 2024 home shirt dropping soon, according to reports – away shirts are where Nike really get jazzy with England. We've seen blue, corduroy-esque material, light blue badges and the Lionesses have even had neon coral.

Well, it looks like there's about to be another revolution when it comes to the England kit back-catalogue – and this should stand out against the rest of the Euro 2024 kits…

Who will manufacture the England away kit for Euro 2024?

Nike will manufacture the England away kit for Euro 2024.

Nike are the official kit manufacturer of the England national team (Image credit: Getty Images)

England shirts were made by Umbro up until 2013, though Nike acquired the English brand in 2007. Umbro tops even appeared in Nike's iconic Write the Future advert of the 2010 World Cup.

Euro 2024 will see the Swoosh design England's men's jerseys for a sixth tournament, with the Lionesses receiving bespoke shirts since 2019.

What will the England away kit for Euro 2024 look like?

Purple. No, really.

The away shirt is rumoured to be a deeper maroon-like purple with yellow accents used for the logos – including a yellow Three Lions badge for the first time ever. There could be other colours involved, too, including cyan and other shades of purple.

Euro 2024's away shirt could be most comparable to the 2019 Lionesses' change strip (Image credit: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

This will be the first time that purple has ever been used as a colour for an England shirt. In recent years, Nike have been more open to using different colours for change strips after years of the Three Lions just having red.

In 2017, Nike's first non-red change strip dropped when England received a navy away top. The national side went back to red for the 2018 World Cup before the Lionesses were given their first bespoke away shirt, a deeper crimson top for the 2019 World Cup.

England men's side then played in a blue away shirt around the Euro 2020 cycle, England women's side had a brighter and coral-like away shirt for Women's Euro 2022, before the men then went back to bright red, as the Lionsses took on bright blue.

When will the England away kit for Euro 2024 be released?

There is no official date as yet – but we reckon March.

The Euro 2020 kits were set for March 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19, eventually delayed until September of that year. It therefore makes sense that barring any more setbacks, Nike should stick to that schedule again.

