England Euro 2020 group: Who have they been drawn against?

The England Euro 2020 group gets under way at Wembley Stadium in London on June 13.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place 12 months ago, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to rearrange the tournament for 2021.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany among the favourites to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Group D

England

Croatia

Scotland

Czech Republic

England have never won the European Championship before. The deepest they have gone in the tournament is the semi-finals at Euro 1968 and at Euro 1996, the latter of which was held on home soil.

The Three Lions have performed pretty poorly at the Euros in recent years. In 2016 they were eliminated by Iceland in the round of 16. They did not even qualify for Euro 2008, and were knocked out by Italy at Euro 2012 four years later.

England will be expected to improve on that record this summer. They will kick-start their campaign against Croatia, the team that stopped Gareth Southgate’s side reaching the World Cup final in 2018, on June 13.

Next up is a renew of hostilities with Scotland, who are competing at their first tournament since 1998, on June 18.

England will then conclude the group phase against Czech Republic four days later, with all three of their games set to take place at Wembley.

The meeting with Scotland will draw plenty of attention. The old enemies have not met at an international tournament since Euro 1996, when England ran out 2-0 winners in the group stage.

They also locked horns in a qualifying play-off for Euro 2000, with England triumphing 2-1 on aggregate.