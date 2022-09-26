England vs Germany live stream and match preview, Monday September 26, 7.45pm

Looking for an England vs Germany live stream? You're in the right place – FourFourTwo has all the info you need.

England are left playing for pride against old rivals Germany on the final day of Nations League action, after their relegation to League B was confirmed last week.

A 1-0 defeat in Italy on Friday sealed the Three Lions’ fate with a game to spare and continued a concerning recent run of form.

Gareth Southgate’s side are winless in five Group A3 matches, picking up just two points in that time.

With World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) just around the corner, the boss will be hoping to see a turnaround at Wembley to restore some confidence.

England have scored just one goal in their last five matches, a late Harry Kane penalty that earned a 1-1 draw in their first meeting with Germany.

The Germans also have nothing left to play for on the final day.

Hansi Flick’s side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Hungary on Friday and the best they can now hope for is a second-place finish.

Germany are in a similar rut to England; they’ve won just one of their last six games, although the defeat last week was their first since losing to Southgate’s side in the last 16 at Euro 2020 last summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fikayo Tomori, James Ward-Prowse and Jarrod Bowen were left out of Southgate’s England squad (opens in new tab) for the match.

Ivan Toney is on the list though, and could earn his first England cap.

The Germany squad (opens in new tab) has been depleted because of a variety of issues; Covid-positive duo Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka miss out, while Julian Brandt is ill and Antonio Rudiger is suspended.

Form

England: LLDDL

Germany: LWDDD

Referee

Danny Makkelie of the Netherlands will be the referee for England vs Germany.

Stadium

England vs Germany will be played at Wembley.

Other games

Hungary vs Italy is on at the same time on Monday. This is the final round of fixtures in Group A3.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Monday September 26 and it is being shown on Channel 4 in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

How to watch Nations League live streams in the UK

UEFA Nations League games have split rights between Channel 4, Premier Sports, ITV and S4C.

US TV rights

Fox Sports are the main Nations League rights holders, with TelevisaUnivision for Spanish-language speakers. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single televised Nations League game – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Nations League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

UEFA Nations League games are being shown on Sky in New Zealand.

