Euro 2020 – who is the Czech Republic’s manager?

Jaroslav Silhavy will lead the Czech Republic at Euro 2020, after they finished second in their qualifying group, taking 15 points from eight games.

England beat them 5-0 at Wembley in their opening game and went on to win the group comfortably, but Silhavy’s side gained a measure of revenge in the home fixture, winning 2-1.

Silhavy was appointed as manager in September 2018, having won the Czech First League with Slavia Prague the year before.

The former defender had represented the club as a player, while also earning four caps for Czechoslovakia under Milan Micala.

After retirement, he spent eight years in the Czech Republic set-up, predominately as assistant manager to Karel Bruckner.

Despite a disappointing record in World Cup qualification, the Czech Republic have appeared in all seven European Championships the nation has been eligible for.

Their best performance came at Euro 96 – their first major tournament – as they reached the final, losing out to Oliver Bierhoff’s golden goal for Germany.

They also reached the semi-finals eight years later with an exciting team featuring Petr Cech, Tomas Rosicky, Pavel Nedved and Jan Koller.

Liverpool’s Milan Baros finished as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals even as they missed out on a place in the final, losing to eventual champions Greece.

While many of the Czech Republic’s top players compete in their domestic league, Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal have enjoyed great success since joining West Ham United from Slavia Prague.

Silhavy’s squad for the Euros has yet to be announced, but Burnley’s Matej Vydra should also be included.

The Czech Republic have been drawn in Group B alongside England, Croatia and Scotland, but are determined to do more than just make up the numbers.