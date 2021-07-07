Euro 2020: Denmark's penalty shootout record

Denmark's record in penalty shootouts isn't the best, though they haven't been involved in as many shootouts as other nations at Euro 2020.

They rank as one of the worst nations in penalty shootouts that have competed in the tournament, but they've only ever had three shootouts. Of those three shootouts, they've won once, and lost twice - which is still a better record than England.

For comparison, England have won just two penalty shootouts from a possible eight that they've played in.

Denmark's sole win in a shootout came at Euro 92, the year when they won the tournament. They managed to shock an extremely strong Netherlands side by drawing 2-2 AET, before winning 5-4 on penalties in the semi-finals that day. The only penalty shootout that Denmark have won at a major international tournament, the Scandinavians then went onto beat Germany 2-0 in the final.

They most recently lost to eventual finalists Croatia 3-2 on penalties at the 2018 World Cup in Russia in the last-16. Christian Eriksen, Lasse Schone, and Nicolai Jorgensen all missed, though Kasper Schmeichel did manage to save two penalties as well. The game stood 1-1 AET, before a poor display of spot kicks from both sides ensued.

Denmark's first ever involvement in a penalty shootout came in the semi-finals of Euro 84, when they took on Spain. They lost 5-4 on that occasion in the nation's first ever shootout, after drawing 1-1 AET.

