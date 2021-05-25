Euro 2020 – who is France’s manager?

Didier Deschamps will lead France at Euro 2020, aiming to build on his side’s success at the World Cup.

After reaching the final of the Euros four years ago, only to lose out to Eder’s extra-time winner for Portugal, France quickly bounced back.

Under Deschamps’ watch, they were deserving winners of the World Cup in Russia, and are one of the favourites to triumph this summer too.

Should they do so, Deschamps will have the honour of winning both the World Cup and the European Championship as a player and a manager.

The defensive midfielder, who made 103 appearances for his country, captained France to success in the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

He’s now looking to repeat the trick as a manager 20 years later, with a talented squad to call on, the majority of whom already know what it takes to succeed at a major tournament.

Immediately after retiring as a player, Deschamps took charge of Monaco, leading them to the Champions League final in 2004, where they lost to Jose Mourinho’s Porto.

Following their relegation as a result of the Calciopoli scandal, he led Juventus back to Serie A before resigning because of disagreements with the club’s hierarchy.

In July 2009, he was appointed as manager of Marseille, winning the Ligue Un title and the Coupe de la Ligue in his first season.

Three years later, he left to take the France job after the departure of his former international teammate Laurent Blanc.

Deschamps’ reign is the second-longest in the history of the French national team after Gaston Barreau, who lasted from 1919 to 1945.

France have been drawn in Group F alongside Portugal, Germany and Hungary and are one of the favourites to win the tournament.