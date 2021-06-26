Euro 2020 – How old is Pepe and who does he play for?

Pepe is hoping to win the European Championship for a second time this summer.

The experienced defender was part of the triumphant Portugal squad five years ago, and the holders are now seeking to go all the way at Euro 2020 too.

Pepe was born in Brazil in 1983 but moved to Portugal to join Maritimo as an 18-year-old.

Although he was eligible to represent the country of his birth at international level, Pepe opted for Portugal instead.

After impressing at Maritimo, the centre-back was signed by Porto in 2004, shortly before the club won the Champions League under Jose Mourinho.

Pepe did not make his debut until the following season, however, by which time Mourinho had joined Chelsea.

In 2007 Real Madrid signed the defender for €30m, with Pepe having starred in two Primeira Liga title triumphs with Porto.

He was a huge success at the Santiago Bernabeu, racking up 334 appearances for Madrid in all competitions.

Pepe spent a decade on the books of los Blancos and helped the Spanish giants win three La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.

A year on from Portugal's success at Euro 2016, Pepe left Madrid to join Turkish outfit Besiktas.

He turned out 52 times for the Istanbul-based side, before returning to Porto in January 2019.

Pepe has made 98 outings in his second spell with the Portuguese side, and has added a third Primeira Liga winner's medal to his collection.

He initially signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Estadio do Dragao, but his fine form saw Porto offer Pepe an extension until the summer of 2023.

The centre-back impressed in the Champions League last season, particularly in Porto's victorious last-16 tie against Juventus.

Pepe is now eyeing international glory once more, with Portugal due to face Belgium in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 on Sunday after finishing as runners-up in Group F.