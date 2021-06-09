Euro 2020 – Kevin De Bruyne: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Kevin De Bruyne will be a key player for Belgium at this summer's European Championship.

The midfielder has won 80 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2010.

Belgium have been drawn in Group B at Euro 2020, and will face Denmark, Russia and Finland in the first round.

A top-two finish would guarantee Belgium a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance.

Which club does Kevin De Bruyne play for?

Kevin De Bruyne plays his club football for Manchester City. He has made 262 appearances for the club in all competitions, having joined City in 2015.

During his time at the Etihad Stadium, the Belgian has won three Premier League titles, five League Cups and an FA Cup.

De Bruyne began his career at Genk, before joining Chelsea in 2012. He failed to make the breakthrough at Stamford Bridge, though, and was sent on loan to Werder Bremen.

The midfielder joined Wolfsburg on a permanent basis in 2014, before his aforementioned move to City.

How old is Kevin De Bruyne?

De Bruyne was born on 28 June 1991. He is 29 years old.

What is Kevin De Bruyne's squad number?

De Bruyne will wear the No.10 shirt for Belgium at Euro 2020. At club level for Manchester City, he wears the No.7.

What is Kevin De Bruyne's net worth?

De Bruyne has an estimated net worth of £42.3m, according to celebritynetworth.com.

What is Kevin De Bruyne's contract length?

De Bruyne is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2025. He signed a new four-year deal in April.

What is Kevin De Bruyne's salary?

De Bruyne earns an estimated £385,000 per week at Manchester City, according to sportrac.com. That makes him the best-paid player at the club.