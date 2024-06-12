Euro 2024 'Extra-Time' FourFourTwo's weekday tournament Newsletter

Euro 2024 news, quizzes, features, opinions, pictures and more straight to your inbox every evening!

A blue background with the words 'FourFourTwo Extra-Time Euros Special' written on top of it to promote the brands Euros newsletter
(Image credit: Future)

Euro 2024 is finally here and FourFourTwo are reporting on the tournament from Germany, and back in the UK.

Sign up to our FREE Euros newsletter and we'll dispatch the latest headlines, interviews, tactics, opinions, videos, pictures and more from Germany.

Believe it or not, there's a transfer window going on during all this, and we'll also be reporting on the latest news and gossip as clubs build their squads for 2024/25.