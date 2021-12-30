Everton v Newcastle United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Everton v Newcastle United live stream, Thursday 30 December, 7.30pm GMT

Newcastle will be looking to build on their creditable performance against Manchester United when they face Everton on Thursday.

The Magpies have still only won one match all season, but they will hope their display against United proves to be a turning point. Eddie Howe's side were unfortunate not to emerge victorious on Monday, as they pushed United onto the back foot for much of the match at St James' Park. After three straight defeats, that positive showing was exactly what Newcastle needed.

The need for points is even more urgent, though. Newcastle have just 12 to their name so far and have played more matches than any of their relegation rivals. The wait for a second clean sheet of the campaign goes on after Edinson Cavani's effort for United, and Newcastle have still conceded more goals than any other team in the division.

Prior to back-to-back postponements, a significantly weakened Everton side picked up a 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. That was a backs-to-the-wall performance against the European champions; on Thursday, Everton will be expected to take the game to the opposition, despite their lengthy list of absentees.

The Toffees have won just one of their last 11 games, and a failure to improve on that record could result in Rafa Benitez losing his job. A home game against a struggling side like Newcastle is simply a must-win match for Everton.

The hosts could welcome back Dominic Calvert-Lewin after several months on the sidelines. Lucas Digne could also be involved, but Richarlison, Yerry Mina, Solomon Rondon and Andros Townsend are definitely out. Fabian Delph and Demarai Gray are expected to feature but will need to be assessed.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Callum Wilson, Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark, Joe Willock, Karl Darlow and Matt Ritchie. Allan Saint-Maximin is a doubt and Javi Manquillo is suspended, but Isaac Hayden is back from his own ban.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT on Thursday 30 December, and UK viewers can watch live on Amazon Prime Video. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN NordLocker NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark Surfshark VPN Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com