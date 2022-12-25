Everton vs Wolves live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Everton vs Wolves live stream and match preview, Monday 26 December, 3pm GMT

Looking for an Everton vs Wolves live stream? We've got you covered. Everton vs Wolves is on Amazon Prime in the UK.

Everton (opens in new tab) head into this fixture looking over their shoulder at the bottom three, and a defeat on Boxing Day could see them drop into the relegation zone.

Wolves (opens in new tab) are rooted to the foot of the table after a poor start to the campaign, but new manager Julen Lopetegui will take charge of his first competitive game here.

Wolves did the double over Everton last term and will be looking for only their third win of the season on Monday.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Everton will have to make do without James Garner, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Holgate and Andros Townsend, while Yerry Mina and Tom Davies are doubts.

Wolves will be unable to call upon the services of Pedro Neto, Jonny Otto, Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic.

Form

Everton, who sit 17th in the standings, have won only one of their last seven matches in the Premier League.

Meanwhile Wolves, who are bottom of the table, have taken just one point from the last 15 available.

Referee

The referee for Everton vs Wolves has not been appointed yet.

Stadium

Everton vs Wolves will be played at the 39,572-seater Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Kick-off and channel

Everton vs Wolves kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Monday 26 December in the UK. The game is being shown on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.