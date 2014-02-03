Facts: The Prem's long-ball merchants and error-strewn top-four defence exposed
By Joe Brewin
Perfect pub ammo from the weekend to impress your mates with...
Newcastle 0-3 Sunderland
- Sammy and Shola Ameobi started together in the Premier League for the first time.
- Sunderland won more fouls (18) than any other side this weekend.
- The victory at St James' Park means Sunderland have beaten Newcastle in three successive league fixtures for the first time since 1923.
Pardew can kiss Cabye-bye to a strong finish • Analyse it at Stats Zone
West Ham 2-0 Swansea
- Kevin Nolan’s second goal in this match was the first headed goal that West Ham have scored in the Premier League this season – they're the last club to do so in 2013/14.
- Swansea failed to attempt a single shot on target in a Premier League game for the first time since March 16, 2013 (vs Arsenal).
Five lessons from West Ham 2-0 Swansea • Analyse it at Stats Zone
Cardiff 2-1 Norwich
- Robert Snodgrass’ fifth-minute goal was the earliest Norwich have scored in the Premier League since October 15, 2011 (Pilkington vs Swansea, 1st min).
- There were 41 shots (inc. blocked) in this match – only two Premier League games have seen more this season.
Impact man Zaha can prove his maturity with Cardiff • Analyse it at Stats Zone
Everton 2-1 Aston Villa
- Villa played more long balls (52) than any other side this weekend.
Patience pays for pass-happy Toffees • Analyse it at Stats Zone
Fulham 0-3 Southampton
- Jay Rodriguez has had a hand in nine goals in his last 12 Premier League appearances for the Saints (7 goals, 2 assists).
- Fulham’s passing accuracy of 41% in the final third was the worst of any side this weekend.
Woeful Fulham need something special to avoid the drop • Analyse it with Stats Zone
Hull 1-1 Tottenham
- Hull only attempted four dribbles in this match, but they were all successful.
- Spurs were the only side to make just one substitution this weekend. It’s the first time this season they have done this.
Is untried Tim really the right man to lead Spurs forward? • Analyse it with Stats Zone
Stoke 2-1 Man United
- Robin van Persie has now scored in 8 successive appearances against Stoke City in the Premier League.
- In doing so, the Dutchman is the first player in Premier League history to score in 8 successive appearances against a single opponent.
- Manchester United lost a Premier League game that Van Persie scored in for the first time (W23 D5 L1).
Five lessons from Stoke 2-1 Man United • Analyse it at Stats Zone
West Brom 1-1 Liverpool
- Liverpool have made 29 errors leading to a goal or an attempt at goal this season, more than any other team.
- All four of West Brom’s shots on target in this game came in the second half.
Liverpool need to shut the back door to reach the top four • Analyse it at Stats Zone
Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace
- Arsenal made 2212 passes in their three home games against the newly promoted sides this season (inc 785 today).
- Mikel Arteta (127) and Mesut Özil (102) both made more than 100 passes.
- Nine of Palace’s 10 shots in this game came after half time.
Predictable Premier League pleasingly compressed • Analyse it at Stats Zone
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.