Facts: Which title chasers registered their worst passing stats for over eight years?

Those Opta folk have been at it again this weekend, fiddling with numbers to reveal the best statistics from each game of the Premier League weekend past.

On a weekend where Liverpool's title hopes took a huge dent with a 2-0 reverse against Chelsea at Anfield, there were rumblings at the bottom too as Sunderland thrashed Cardiff 4-0 and Fulham threw away a two-goal lead against Hull. Meanwhile, there was a morale-boosting 4-0 win for Manchester United against Norwich in Ryan Giggs's first game in charge.

Southampton 2-0 Everton

Everton only had 2 touches (from kick-off) before Southampton’s first-minute goal.

Antolin Alcaraz’s own goal was the sixth first-minute goal in PL history.

Everton have managed just 2 clean sheets in their last 11 PL games on the road (conceding 13 goals in total).

Fulham 2-2 Hull

After going 55 minutes without a shot on target, Fulham scored with their first 2 shots on target in the match in the space of three minutes.

9 of Fulham's league goals this season have come from substitutes. Only Everton (10) and West Brom (11) have seen more.

Fulham have kept a clean sheet in only 2 of their last 10 Premier League home games.

Stoke 0-1 Tottenham

Tottenham led at half time for the first time in 8 Premier League games.

The 12 Premier League matches between these teams have produced 6 red cards.

Tottenham ended a run of 7 games without a clean sheet.

Tottenham conceded a weekend-low 6 fouls in this game.

Swansea 4-1 Aston Villa

Jonjo Shelvey's last 5 Premier League goals have been scored from outside the box.

All 6 of Shelvey's goals with his natural foot (right) have come from outside the box in his Premier League career. He has scored 2 with his left foot inside the box.

Villa went 3 hours and 42 minutes without scoring a Premier League goal before Agbonlahor’s strike.

West Brom 1-0 West Ham

West Ham have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 10 league games; the longest current run in the division.

West Ham have lost 7 of their last 9 Premier League games (W2).

West Ham registered just 3 shots on target in this match. No side has managed fewer in the Premier League overall this season (114) than the Hammers.

West Ham had 5 headed shots in this game but 4 of them were off target.

Man United 4-0 Norwich

Wayne Rooney has scored 6 goals in his last 5 Premier League appearances. Rooney's 6 goals have come in three braces.

Juan Mata scored his first headed Premier League goal.

Mata scored with 2 of his 3 shots in total.

Man United had more shots on target than in any previous Premier League game this season (11).

United’s total of 640 attempted passes was more than any other side this weekend.

Sunderland 4-0 Cardiff

Connor Wickham has scored 5 goals in his 3 PL appearances after netting just 1 in his first 37 top-flight outings.

The Black Cats scored 4 goals from just 7 shots on target against the Bluebirds.

After scoring just 1 goal in 6 previous home games against teams currently in the bottom half, Sunderland netted 4 here.

Cardiff have conceded 24 goals in the final 15 minutes this season; more than any other PL side.

Cardiff managed just 1 shot on target, fewer than any other Premier League side this weekend.

Liverpool 0-2 Chelsea

Chelsea’s pass completion of 68% is their lowest in a Premier League game since December 2005.

Steven Gerrard had 9 shots in this game, only 2 fewer than Chelsea managed in total. No player this season has had more shots in a PL game without scoring.

Chelsea only conceded 7 fouls. Only in 1 game (Palace away) have they conceded fewer this season.

226 is Chelsea’s lowest number of attempted passes in a Premier League game this season.

Luis Suarez hasn't scored in his last 8 hours and 56 minutes of PL football vs Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal combined.

Liverpool had 21 shots from outside the box, the most they’ve had in a Premier League game this season.

Chelsea made only 153 successful passes; Gerrard made 96 alone.

After making only 4 crosses last week at Norwich, Liverpool made 32 in this game.

Gerrard made 26 long passes, 1 more than Cardiff managed in total this weekend.

Crystal Palace 0-2 Man City

6 of Man City’s last 7 Premier League goals have come before half time.

27 of Dzeko's 42 goals in the Premier League have come away from home (64%).

The Eagles have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 league meetings with Man City.

It is only City’s third win in 12 league visits to Selhurst Park against Palace (D5 L4).

Palace had only 3 shots (0 inside the box); the lowest total in the Premier League this weekend.

