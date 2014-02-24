Trending

Facts: Which top-four side broke a Premier League record this weekend?

By

The weekend's 'ooo's and 'oh really's from football's top statmongers...

Chelsea 1-0 Everton

  • Chelsea had 25 attempts in this game; only in the 0-0 with West Ham have they had more in the Premier League this season (39).
  • Everton became the fourth away side to average over 50% possession at Stamford Bridge this season (Swansea, Man City, Man United).
  • Chelsea had 6 shots in the last 7 minutes; Everton’s last shot came in the 67th minute.
  • Leon Osman had both of Everton’s shots on target.

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Arsenal 4-1 Sunderland

  • Sunderland didn’t have a single attempt in the first half.
  • Arsenal hit the target with 9 of their 10 attempted shots in this game (excluding blocked shot)

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Cardiff 0-4 Hull

  • After a run of 21 Premier League games without a goal, Nikica Jelavic has now scored 3 in his last 3.
  • Cardiff have failed to score in 15 Premier League games this season; more often than any other team.
  • Cardiff made 46 crosses (inc. corners, the most in the Premier League this weekend) but only 7 in open play reached a team-mate.
  • Cardiff conceded only 4 fouls, fewer than any other side this weekend.
  • Magnus Wolff Eikrem made 8 key passes.

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Man City 1-0 Stoke

  • Yaya Toure has now scored 13 league goals this season; as many as he managed in the last two Premier League campaigns combined.
  • Toure has scored 13 goals from just 18 shots on target in the top flight this term.
  • Aleksandar Kolarov collected his fifth assist of the campaign; no defender has got more in the Premier League this season (Pablo Zabaleta also has five).
  • Stoke have failed to score in 7 of their last 12 league games against Man City, and just 1 goal in each of the other 5.
  • David Silva attempted 90 passes in the opposition half and 67 in the final third.

Analyse it with Stats Zone

West Brom 1-1 Fulham

  • Fulham have only kept 1 clean sheet in their last 20 Premier League games, and none in their last 13 on the road.
  • Fulham’s long-pass accuracy was only 26%, lower than any other Premier League side this weekend. They also played a higher proportion of their passes long than any other team (20%).
  • West Brom made more launches (long balls into space) than any other side this weekend (53).

Analyse it with Stats Zone

West Ham 3-1 Southampton

  • Kevin Nolan has scored 6 goals and assisted 3 in his last 7 Premier League appearances.
  • 23 of the 29 goals that Kevin Nolan has scored in the Premier League since the start of 2010/11 have been netted in home games (79%).
  • Southampton have lost a league-high 15 points from winning positions this season.
  • The Saints hit 13 shots off target, more than any other Premier League side this weekend.
  • The Hammers attempted only 220 passes this weekend, fewer than any other side.

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Crystal Palace 0-2 Man United

  • Palace had 6 shots on target, more than Manchester United (5).
  • United made only one flick-on this weekend, fewer than any other side.
  • Mile Jedinak conceded 6 fouls, more than any other player this weekend.
  • Michael Carrick completed 135 passes against Crystal Palace, more than any other player in a single game this season.

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Liverpool 4-3 Swansea

  • Daniel Sturridge is only the second player in Premier League history (after Ruud van Nistelrooy, twice) to score in 8 league games in a row. Van Nistelrooy holds the record, having scored in 10 successive Premier League games in 2003.
  • Liverpool have broken the all-time Premier League record for first-half goals in a season (46).
  • Luis Suarez now has the joint-most assists in the Premier League this season (9), as well as being top scorer (23).
  • Liverpool have conceded 3+ goals in a Premier League home game for only the second time under Brendan Rodgers (1-3 to Villa in December 2012).

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa

  • Newcastle scored their first Premier League goal for 7 hours and 30 minutes.
  • The Magpies registered their highest number of shots on goal in this fixture (23), though only 5 hit the target.
  • With that goal, Loic Remy (12) has doubled his tally from last season with QPR (6), having played 8 games more.
  • Newcastle were caught offside 5 times, more than any other team this weekend.
  • Benteke made 20 flick-ons, more than any other Premier League player this weekend.

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Norwich 1-0 Tottenham

  • Robert Snodgrass’s goal ended a run of 312 minutes for Norwich without scoring in the Premier League.
  • It took 47 minutes for a shot to be registered on target in this match, which resulted in the goal from Snodgrass.

Analyse it with Stats Zone