FIFA 23 skill moves: How to do an Explosive Fake Shot

Your FIFA 23 skill moves can get you out of jams, with the Explosive Fake Shot not only one of the simplest to master but potentially one of the most effective.

This is a brand-new move added to FIFA 23, which can enable you to not only fool your opponents with a feign but by yourself some time and space with which to actually use the ball. Players use a fake shot in real life, too, particularly when they're in or around the penalty area and they're looking to make a goalkeeper dive before actually taking a shot – so if you're playing against a real person, you might want to try and catch them off-guard.

Looking for how to master the move? Our expert, NealGuides teaches FIFA players how to improve on YouTube…

FIFA 23 skill moves: How can I do an Explosive Fake Shot?

Explosive fake shot is a new skill move that requires above 85 acceleration and sprint speed.

To use this skill move you have to be running: then complete a fake shot at a 90-degree angle – hit Circle/B then Cross/A plus your direction.

This move allows you to exit into a 90-degree angle, but more importantly, it gives you a speed boost when exiting, which can enable you to beat a defender who is running alongside you or create an angle inside the box to take a shot.

It's also effective when the goalkeeper is coming out: you can use the Explosive Fake Shot to take the ball around him when you are running.

If you're looking to do other moves in FIFA 23, here's the full list of skill moves available in the game, on both PlayStation and Xbox.

Buy FIFA 23 on Amazon now (opens in new tab)