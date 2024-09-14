Line-up quiz! Can you name the Aston Villa line-up from their 2000 win over Everton?

By
published

Villa got the better of Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park in the FA Cup quarter-final

Nicky Barmby of Everton in action during the AXA sponsored FA Cup sixth round match against Aston Villa played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. The match ended 1-2 to Aston Villa.
(Image credit: Jamie McDonald /Allsport)

Time for a line-up quiz – and today we're asking you for the Aston Villa team that beat Everton 24 years ago.

Aston Villa and Everton have both seen their fortunes change dramatically since the beginning of the century. They were two founding members of the Premier League who have been on different journeys.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.