Line-up quiz! Can you name the Aston Villa line-up from their 2000 win over Everton?

Time for a line-up quiz – and today we're asking you for the Aston Villa team that beat Everton 24 years ago.

Aston Villa and Everton have both seen their fortunes change dramatically since the beginning of the century. They were two founding members of the Premier League who have been on different journeys.

Villa, after years of top-flight football, were relegated to the Championship but have since bounced back and qualified for the Champions League under Unai Emery. Everton, meanwhile, have gone from an established top-half team to perennial strugglers at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

The two Premier League stalwarts have met 231 times over the course of their top-flight histories, becoming familiar foes. And they will clash again on Saturday evening at Villa Park, with the hosts the clear favourites against an Everton side that have started the season in dismal form.

Things are going far better for Villa, who look set for another strong season. Older fans will look back fondly at the 1999/2000 campaign, which saw the Villans finish sixth under John Gregory.

The highlight of that season was a run to the FA Cup final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea at Wembley thanks to a Roberto di Matteo goal. On the way, Villa defeated Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park in a memorable quarter-final, and we want you to name the starting XI from that trip to Merseyside.

There's no time limit for this one, 11 players and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many can you name?

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

