Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in our big Liverpool quiz?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 questions on the past and present of Liverpool Football Club.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab), and challenge some friends!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every club to win the European Cup/Champions League?

No English club has won more trophies than Liverpool. The Reds are a behemoth of the sport and this weekend, they take to the biggest game in football once more in search of a seventh Champions League trophy.

That's an awful lot of history. The Merseysiders have never been too far from the top and with so many stars over the years, so many incredible managers and so many iconic moments to savour, there's a lot we could have asked you about in today's spectacular quiz.

So how well do you know this massive institution? Do you know your Carraghers from your Callaghans? Your Aldridges from your Alexander-Arnolds? It's time to delve right into the deep end of Anfield history and try and recall as much as you possibly can about this huge club – even Jurgen Klopp would struggle to get 100% on this one, we reckon.

10 minutes on the clock on this one and it's multiple-choice, just to help you out a little. Be sure to send it to the Red in your life and see how they get on…

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! How many of the 144 clubs to appear in the Champions League group stage can you name?

Quiz! Can you name the home stadium of every club in the Premier League and Football League?

Quiz! Can you name every club in the first-ever English football league season?