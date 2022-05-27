Quiz! Can you name every club to win the European Cup/Champions League?

Eight minutes on the clock, 66 clubs to guess – though many appear more than once.

It's gradually become the biggest competition on Earth, even replacing the World Cup in some people's minds as the greatest tournament to watch.

But the Champions League had humble beginnings. In the first edition of the European Cup, the English champions were invited – but the FA vetoed the invite amidst concern that playing a few more games would lead to fixture congestion.

The committee that stopped that English side called the European Cup "something of a joke" and "at best, a nine-day wonder" – yet here we are, over 60 years later, sending four teams a season into the competition.

Luckily the following English champions ignored the request not to play. It's safe to say it's a little more recognised, now…

