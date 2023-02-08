Quiz! Can you name every Club World Cup finalist ever?

Five minutes on the clock, 36 clubs to guess – some appear more than once, of course.

2000 was a strange time, wasn't it? A time of S Club 7, Y2K and one English side refusing an invite into the FA Cup because they were going on tour in Brazil. Barmy.

That was the first edition of the Club World Cup, a tournament that brought together the great and the good, as every big side around the world pitted themselves against each other to become the globe's standout side. The English invitees never did cover themselves in glory that year but still, it felt like a big deal at the time.

The tournament has evolved to become a mini-break for the Champions League winners to go and compete in a couple of games with the prize of a gold patch labelling them the world's greatest. European sides have had mixed success but still, it's cool to actually see some teams you wouldn't normally.

There have been a fair few editions of the Club World Cup since 2000 but who's actually made the final, which takes place again this Saturday?

