Quiz! Can you name every club to win Serie A?

They've given us opera, carbonara and Roman roads - not to mention Andrea Pirlo and his beautiful silky hair.

Italian football is synonymous with style, passion and defensive sensibility, and ever since Italian football created the Serie A in 1929, there have been 13 winners across 88 seasons.

Of course, we all associate Italian football with the '90s - Baggio missing that penalty, the joy of seeing international stars on British TV for the first time - but the Italian league is having a renaissance of sorts, right now.

This weekend sees the Rome derby, as Roma take on Lazio, while north plays south, as Maurizio Sarri's Juventus faces old employers Napoli.

The spirit of Football Italia is alive and well in the 2020s, everyone.

Five minutes are on the clock. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts, so challenge some friends as well. Good luck!

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the top three all-time goalscorers for every current Premier League club?

NOW READ...

COMMENT The paradox of success: why do we think quick success is only delivered by short-term managers?

QUIZ Can you name the most valuable players in the world under 23?

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £10.25 every three months – that’s just £3.15 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com