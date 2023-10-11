Quiz! Can you name the 25 clubs that have beaten Pep Guardiola's Manchester City?

Eight minutes on the clock, 25 clubs (in 63 matches) to guess! Note: two defeats on penalties have also been included.

Manchester City have lost their last two Premier League matches – something which had not happened to the champions since 2018.

Under Pep Guardiola, City have been a formidable force, winning 15 trophies overall since the Catalan coach arrived in Manchester in the summer of 2016.

Those include five Premier League titles and one Champions League crown, which came last season in City's historic treble-winning campaign.

Now in his eighth season in charge, Pep has overseen 308 wins at City and just 61 defeats (63 here as two losses on penalties have also been included).