Quiz! Can you name the 25 clubs that have beaten Pep Guardiola's Manchester City?
The Premier League champions have lost their last two matches – but can you recall every team to have defeated them under the Catalan coach?
Eight minutes on the clock, 25 clubs (in 63 matches) to guess! Note: two defeats on penalties have also been included.
Manchester City have lost their last two Premier League matches – something which had not happened to the champions since 2018.
Under Pep Guardiola, City have been a formidable force, winning 15 trophies overall since the Catalan coach arrived in Manchester in the summer of 2016.
Those include five Premier League titles and one Champions League crown, which came last season in City's historic treble-winning campaign.
Now in his eighth season in charge, Pep has overseen 308 wins at City and just 61 defeats (63 here as two losses on penalties have also been included).
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
