Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up that won the League Cup final in 2003?
The Reds beat Manchester United 2-0 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff
We know how much you love a line-up quiz here at FourFourTwo, so how about this one for all you Liverpool lovers out there?
Gerard Houllier's men emerged victors 2-0 in 2003 when they beat Manchester United in the Worthington Cup final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. All we need you to do is tell us who started that game for the Merseysiders.
There are plenty of iconic Reds from yesteryear to set your mind racing as Liverpool beat arguably their biggest rivals thanks to two different goal-scorers.
For this Liverpool quiz, all we want to know are the 11 players who started the game in 2003.
No time limit on this one, just the 11 names to guess.
Struggling with one elusive name? Log in to Kwizly below, and you can unlock an extra hint.
Once you've finished, don’t forget to share your score with @FourFourTwo on Twitter. Good luck!
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name the top 100 clubs in FA Cup history?
Quiz! Can you name the most successful clubs from the top 25 leagues in the world?
Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Big Champions League Quiz?
Quiz! Can you name the 100 most expensive transfers involving Brazilian footballers ever?
Quiz! Can you name every league to supply a player at Euro 2024?
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.