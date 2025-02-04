Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up that won the League Cup final in 2003?

We know how much you love a line-up quiz here at FourFourTwo, so how about this one for all you Liverpool lovers out there?

Gerard Houllier's men emerged victors 2-0 in 2003 when they beat Manchester United in the Worthington Cup final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. All we need you to do is tell us who started that game for the Merseysiders.

There are plenty of iconic Reds from yesteryear to set your mind racing as Liverpool beat arguably their biggest rivals thanks to two different goal-scorers.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ! Can you name the Tottenham Hotspur line-up that last won a trophy in 2008?

For this Liverpool quiz, all we want to know are the 11 players who started the game in 2003.

No time limit on this one, just the 11 names to guess.

Struggling with one elusive name? Log in to Kwizly below, and you can unlock an extra hint.

Once you've finished, don’t forget to share your score with @FourFourTwo on Twitter. Good luck!

