Quiz! Can you name the top five assist-makers in the Premier League every season since 2000?

Can you name the Premier League's top assist merchants?

It's another quiz from FourFourTwo and this one is heinously difficult.

All we want you to do is name the top five Premier League assist makers for every season since 2000.

There are toughies and tap-ins here but only the most dedicated top-flight trivia minds will get close to completion.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ! Can you name every Premier League champion... in just 90 seconds?

It's become increasingly fashionable to talk about 'the pass before the pass' in football. But what about the pass after the pass before the pass?

Can you name the 130 players who make up the top five Premier League assist-makers in every season since 2000? You've got just 15 minutes to get the job done – maybe you'll need some assistance too!

Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name every winner of every trophy in the 2010s?

Quiz! Can you name the players to have scored Premier League hat-tricks?

Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup final goalscorer since 2000?

Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?

Quiz! Can you name every club Trent Alexander-Arnold has assisted against?