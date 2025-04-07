Quiz! Can you name the top five assist-makers in the Premier League every season since 2000?

Even the best strikers can't do much without quality service, so our latest quiz is a tribute to the providers and creators of the Premier League

Phil Foden, left, celebrates with Kevin De Bruyne after scoring in a 3-1 win at Chelsea in early January. After a slow start to the season, City comfortably regained the Premier League title from Liverpool. De Bruyne was once again instrumental in the success of Pep Guardiola&#039;s side, while fellow creative midfielder Foden underlined his status as arguably England&#039;s brightest prospect with a string of standout performances across the campaign
Can you name the Premier League's top assist merchants?

It's another quiz from FourFourTwo and this one is heinously difficult.

All we want you to do is name the top five Premier League assist makers for every season since 2000.

There are toughies and tap-ins here but only the most dedicated top-flight trivia minds will get close to completion.

It's become increasingly fashionable to talk about 'the pass before the pass' in football. But what about the pass after the pass before the pass?

Can you name the 130 players who make up the top five Premier League assist-makers in every season since 2000? You've got just 15 minutes to get the job done – maybe you'll need some assistance too!

Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.

