Quiz! Can you name the Wolves line-up from the game against Liverpool in 2017?

Wolverhampton Wanderers haven't beaten Liverpool in the Premier League since their promotion. But either side of Wolves' golden 2018, the Midlands side beat Liverpool in the FA Cup in 2017 and 2019.

The side of 2019 featured plenty of stars still on the books at Molineux, including the likes of Diogo Jota – who would later cross this particular divide – but the team of two years prior was very different to the one who lit up the top-flight.

To those who never watched Wolves before they reached the promised land, there will be plenty of players on this team sheet you won't recognise. Perhaps one or two you've never heard of.

For Wolves fans, it's a nice trip down memory lane to beating Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. For Liverpool fans… not so much.

