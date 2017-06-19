FourFourTwo's 50 Best Football Managers in the World 2017

Hello everybody, as David Pleat would say. Welcome to the 2017 edition of FFT's 50 Best Football Managers in the World.

We did this before in 2015 and in 2016 - and tell you what: it gets no easier with time. Some top gaffers didn't make the cut (including the great Pleaty - although the fact that he hasn't managed since 2004 made that a fairly easy omission) – comparing managers across leagues, continents and within the club and international game is a challenge.

Thankfully, our network of experts across the globe were on hand to offer words and wisdom. We'll put an article live showing our working out (Countdown style) after the top spot is revealed, but we appreciate it's all a matter of debate.

So feel free to tell us your thoughts @FourFourTwo (#FFT50Managers) though in a constructive way rather than furious abuse would be grand. Thanks. We knew you wouldn't shout at us.

For now, enjoy the first batch - and keep coming back through the week as we run down the 50 best managers in football.

