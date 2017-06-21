Quiz! Can you name these 16 managers by their trophy hauls?

How well do you know the world's best managers? Reckon you could name the game's greatest gaffers by their grab-bag of trophy wins?

Well, here's your chance to find out... and then don't forget to tell us how you did on @FourFourTwo before tagging in some pals to test their knowledge too.

QUIZZES More here every day on FourFourTwo.com

LIST FourFourTwo's 50 Best Football Managers in the World 2017

RANKED The 30 most hated ever teams in British football

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com