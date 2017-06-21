Quiz! Can you name these 16 managers by their trophy hauls?
See the trophies, name the managers. Easy, right?
How well do you know the world's best managers? Reckon you could name the game's greatest gaffers by their grab-bag of trophy wins?
Well, here's your chance to find out... and then don't forget to tell us how you did on @FourFourTwo before tagging in some pals to test their knowledge too.
QUIZZES More here every day on FourFourTwo.com
LIST FourFourTwo's 50 Best Football Managers in the World 2017
RANKED The 30 most hated ever teams in British football
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.