France v Belgium live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 from anywhere in the world

France v Belgium live stream, Thursday 14 July, 8pm BST, BBC One

France will be looking to make it two wins from two at Euro 2022 when they face Belgium on Thursday night.

The main question mark over this France squad heading into the tournament was over the togetherness within the camp. The manager, Corine Diacre, is not particular popular with several members of her squad. Two players who would surely be part of France's traveling party based on ability, Amandine Henry and Eugenie Le Sommer, were left at home after falling out with the boss.

The fear before a ball had been kicked in England was that France might implode this summer. There has never been any doubt over the talent within their ranks, but football is littered with stories of supposedly strong teams crashing and burning if everyone is not pulling in the same direction.

Perhaps those concerns were overblown. France produced a stunning display in their opening encounter of the tournament, thrashing Italy 5-1 at the New York Stadium in Rotherham, the venue for Thursday's meeting with Belgium. All five of the French goals came in the opening 45 minutes, as a decent Azzurre team were blown away.

Belgium will have watched that match back with trepidation. Their best chance of pulling off an upset (and even a draw would surely match that description) is by keeping things tight early on and hoping France grow frustrate and lose focus. Even then, it is difficult to see how they would be able to keep Diacre's women out for 90 minutes.

Belgium drew 1-1 with Iceland on matchday one, a result which did not particularly suit either team. Anything the Red Flames can get here would be a bonus; their fate is more likely to be decided by the outcome of their meeting with Italy on Monday.

France, for their part, will book their place in the knockout phase with another victory in Yorkshire.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Thursday 14 July. The game is live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

The BBC has the rights to show Euro 2022 in the UK.

US TV rights

ESPN and TUDN have the rights to show Euro 2022 in the USA.

Australia TV rights

Optus have the rights to show Euro 2022 in Australia.

