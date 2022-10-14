Fulham v Bournemouth live stream and match preview, Saturday 15 October, 3.00pm BST

Fulham v Bournemouth live stream and match preview

Looking for a Fulham v Bournemouth live stream? We've got you covered.

Bournemouth will be looking to keep their remarkable recent run of form going with a trip to slumping Fulham on Saturday.

Interim Cherries boss Gary O’Neil is undefeated since succeeding Scott Parker in the wake of a 9-0 drubbing against Liverpool at the end of August.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in five matches and defeated Leicester 2-1 last time out, a run that has propelled them into eighth place, one point ahead of Fulham in ninth.

Both newly promoted sides have had strong starts on their return to the top flight, but the Cottagers have tripped up recently.

Marco Silva’s side go into this weekend’s clash on the back of consecutive defeats to Newcastle and West Ham, in which they shipped seven goals.

These two sides couldn’t be split in the Championship last season, when they drew both of their meetings 1-1.

Star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic missed Fulham’s defeat to West Ham with injury and remains a doubt, as does Kenny Tete.

Nathaniel Chalobah is suspended, while Manor Solomon, Willian and Layvin Kurzawa are injured.

For Bournemouth, Lloyd Kelly and David Brooks are the only two players sure to miss out, with Joe Rothwell and Ben Pearson back in contention to feature.

Form

Fulham: LLWLW

Bournemouth: WDDWD

Referee

Graham Scott will be the referee for Fulham v Bournemouth.

Stadium

Fulham v Bournemouth will be played at Craven Cottage.

Other games

Wolves v Nottingham Forest is the other 3pm game on Saturday, and Tottenham host Everton at 5.30pm.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 3.00pm BST on Saturday 15 October and it is not being shown in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, and FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.