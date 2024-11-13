Great football dynasties

In this game, it takes something special to dominate over any sort of sustained period – and all of these clubs have had that special something at least once in their history.

Here, we take a look at some of the greatest dynasties in post-war European football, from 1945 right up until the present day.

During these periods of dominance, each club in question went no more than a year at any one time without being crowned champions of their country, and most of them were also crowned champions of Europe.

Let’s get cracking!

Porto, 1984-1999

The Porto team who won the 1987 European Cup final against Bayern Munich (Image credit: Alamy)

Porto, along with Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, are one of the three clubs who, between them, have won almost every top-flight title in the history of Portuguese football.

Their most dominant era began in the mid-80s, and they went on to be crowned champions of Portugal 11 times in the space of 15 years – and European champions for the first time in 1987, under legendary manager Artur Jorge.

Porto had six further league-winning coaches between Jorge’s departure and the end of the 20th century, with three of them claiming two titles.

Torino, 1945-1949

The legendary 'Grande Torino' team (Image credit: Alamy)

The Grande Torino team of the 1940s was truly legendary, winning four straight Serie A titles in the years following the Second World War.

Their players were the backbone of the Italian national team ahead of the 1950 World Cup – but it all ended in tragedy.

On May 4 1949, the plane carrying the entire Torino side back from a friendly against Benfica crashed into the Basilica of Superga near Turin; all 31 people onboard lost their lives, and Italy was cruelly robbed of one of its greatest teams.

Barcelona, 1990-1994

Johan Cruyff as Barcelona manager, 1993 (Image credit: Alamy)

There was never much doubt that Johan Cruyff, one of the great footballing minds, would make a successful manager – and at the start of the 90s, he delivered one of Barcelona’s most glittering periods.

In 1992, Barca finally won their first European Cup, as well as clinching their second of four straight LaLiga titles under Cruyff.

Benfica, 1960-1977

The Benfica team who won the 1962 European Cup final against Real Madrid (Image credit: Alamy)

Benfica began the 60s by sealing their 10th Portuguese title; by 1977, the Lisbon giants had been crowned national champions 23 times.

On top of that domestic dominance, Benfica lifted back-to-back European Cups in 1961 and 1962 – only for legendary boss Bela Guttmann to ‘curse’ them into never winning another one as he furiously quit after being refused a pay rise.

Real Madrid, 2011-2018

The Real Madrid team in 2018 (Image credit: Alamy)

Until 2017, no team had retained their crown of kings of Europe in the Champions League era – then Real Madrid ended up lifting the trophy three years running, guided by club legend Zinedine Zidane.

Los Blancos’ return to dominating the continental game came during a period in which they also won two LaLiga titles and four Club World Cups – one after each of their four Champions League triumphs, the first since 2002 having come in 2014 with Carlo Ancelotti in charge.

Inter, 1962-1966

Helenio Herrera (far right) and his Inter players (Image credit: Alamy)

Pioneering coach Helenio Herrera was among the first managers to take proper credit for their side’s success, and he had plenty to take during the 60s.

His formidable Grande Inter team, featuring Italian icons like Sandro Mazzola and Giacinto Facchetti, won Inter’s first European Cup in 1965 and retained it. They also won three Serie A titles in four seasons between 1961/62 and 1964/65.

Milan, 1988-1996

Milan celebrate with the European Cup after beating Steaua Bucharest in the 1989 final (Image credit: Alamy)

With master tactician Arrigo Sacchi at the helm, Milan became top dogs in Europe, lifting the European Cup in 1990 and 1991.

Under Sacchi’s successor, Fabio Capello, the Rossoneri assumed the equivalent status domestically, being crowned Serie A champions four times in five years – and adding another Champions League title in 1994.

Juventus, 1974-1986

Michel Platini and Juventus teammates, 1985 (Image credit: Alamy)

The most decorated Italian club of all time, Juventus picked up a considerable chunk of their trophies throughout this 12-year period.

In addition to seven Scudetti, Juve got their hands on the European Cup for the first time, defeating Liverpool in the final of 1985 via a penalty from Michel Platini – their star man and one of the finest players of that era.

Giovanni Trapattoni was in the dugout for most of that era, helping cement his status among the game’s greatest-ever managers.

Bayern Munich, 1971-1976

Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Muller at Bayern Munich, 1976 (Image credit: Alamy)

Bayern Munich’s first great dynasty took place during the 70s, when they became the first German side to win the European Cup – doing it three years running from 1974 to 1976.

Franz Beckenbauer – who wore the captain’s armband in all three of those triumphs – and Gerd Muller were the foremost stars of that history-making Bayern team, who clinched three successive Bundesliga titles between 1972 and 1974.

Udo Lattek was the man in charge for most of that era, with fellow German Dettmar Cramer taking over in 1975.

Manchester City, 2017 onwards

Pep Guardiola holds the Premier League trophy, 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

Pep Guardiola had enjoyed huge success with Barcelona and Bayern Munich – but could he do it in the world’s toughest league, the Premier League?

Of course he could. After a campaign instilling his philosophy, Pep guided Manchester City to six titles in seven seasons – including in every one between 2020/21 and 2023/24, making City the first club to be crowned English champions four times on the spin.

Oh yes, the treble in 2022/23 – featuring City’s maiden Champions League triumph – was also a fairly big deal…

Bayern Munich, 2012-2023

Bayern Munich celebrate with the Bundesliga trophy, 2013 (Image credit: Alamy)

Between the 2011/12 and 2022/23 seasons, the Premier League had four different champions; Serie A had four; Ligue 1 had four; and LaLiga had three. The Bundesliga had one: Bayern Munich.

Bavaria’s finest took their German championship tally to 33 with 11 in a row, doing five doubles and two trebles – in 2012/13 under Jupp Heynckes and in 2019/20 under Hansi Flick.

Ajax, 1965-1973

The Ajax squad who won the 1971/72 European Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

The second club to win three straight European Cups, Ajax were unquestionably the continent’s top dogs during the early 70s.

In addition to securing that trio of triumphs in the ultimate club competition, the Amsterdam giants – coached by Total Football progenitor Rinus Michels until 1971 and then Stefan Kovacs – won six Dutch titles out of a possible eight between 1966 and 1973.

Johan Cruyff was the star of the show – although the supporting cast containing the likes of Johan Neeskens and skipper Piet Keizer wasn’t too shabby!

Barcelona, 2008-2011

Pep Guardiola embraces Lionel Messi after Barcelona's victory over Real Madrid in the 2011 Champions League semi-final (Image credit: Alamy)

Appointed Barcelona manager in 2008, having won it all as a player at the Camp Nou, Pep Guardiola took little time to create one of the most scintillating teams the game has ever seen.

In Pep’s first three campaigns at the helm, Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta et al won three LaLiga titles in succession and two Champions Leagues.

The first of those continental crowns, in 2009, came as part of a treble; the second, in 2011, saw Barca produce an astonishing performance for the ages to defeat Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in the final.

Manchester United, 1992-2001

Manchester United celebrate with the Champions League trophy after beating Bayern Munich in the 1999 final, completing a treble (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United were never far from silverware of one sort or another during Sir Alex Ferguson’s 27-year tenure, but the period from 1992 to 2001 was an especially glorious one.

It yielded seven Premier League titles, three FA Cups and Champions League victory – the latter sealed in the most dramatic fashion against Bayern Munich in 1999, as Fergie and co. completed the first treble by an English club.

Real Madrid, 1953-1969

Real Madrid players celebrate with the European Cup after winning the 1957 final against Fiorentina (Image credit: Alamy)

The dominant force in the history of European football, Real Madrid hogged the continent’s top honour for its first five years.

Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas were among the superstars who pulled on the famous all-white kit during Madrid’s most glittering era.

LaLiga champions 12 times in 15 years, Los Blancos picked up another European Cup in 1966, by which time they were under the management of Miguel Munoz – who played in each of their first three wins in the competition.

Liverpool, 1975-1990

Bob Paisley shakes hands with Joe Fagan as he hands the Liverpool manager's role over to his assistant, 1983 (Image credit: Alamy)

Liverpool won numerous major trophies under Bill Shankly, and the man who rebuilt the Anfield club set the Reds up for even greater glory.

Shankly’s successor was his assistant Bob Paisley, who took the reins in 1974 and delivered six First Division titles and the Reds’ first three European Cups in the space of just nine years.

Paisley, in turn, was succeeded by his own number two, Joe Fagan, who only served as manager for a couple of years but clinched a treble of First Division title, League Cup and European Cup in the 1983/84 season.

After Fagan, Liverpool’s remarkable managerial lineage continued with Kenny Dalglish, who started out as player-manager and steered the Reds to five more major honours between 1985 and 1990. Truly incredible stuff.