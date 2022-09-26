Hungary vs Italy live stream and match preview, Monday September 26, 7.45pm

Looking for a Hungary vs Italy live stream? You're in the right place – FourFourTwo has all the info you need.

Hungary just need to avoid defeat against Italy to book a place in the Nations League finals by finishing as surprise Group A3 winners.

Marco Rossi’s side stunned Germany on Friday with a 1-0 victory that put them on the verge of qualification.

Hungary have 10 points, two more than Italy, so a draw would be enough for them to top the group but defeat would see the Azzurri leapfrog them at the finish line.

Roberto Mancini’s men beat England 1-0 at San Siro last week thanks to a Giacomo Raspadori strike, sealing the Three Lions’ relegation to League B.

Neither side will be travelling to Qatar for World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) next month after they failed to qualify.

Hungary are without injured striker Rolland Sallai, while the game will mark Adam Szalai’s final appearance in a Hungary shirt ahead of his international retirement.

Italy have a host of injuries; Marco Verratti, Ciro Immobile, Sandro Tonali, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Matteo Politano will miss out.

Form

Hungary: WWDLW

Italy: WLDWD

Referee

France's BenoIt Bastien will be the referee for Hungary vs Italy.

Stadium

Hungary vs Italy will be played at Puskas Arena.

Other games

England vs Germany is on at the same time on Monday. This is the final round of fixtures in Group A3.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Monday September 26 and it is being shown on Premier Sports 1 in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

How to watch Nations League live streams in the UK

UEFA Nations League games have split rights between Channel 4, Premier Sports, ITV and S4C.

US TV rights

Fox Sports (opens in new tab) are the main Nations League rights holders, with TelevisaUnivision (opens in new tab) for Spanish-language speakers. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab), you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN (opens in new tab) subscribers can watch every single televised Nations League gae – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) are offering every game of the Nations League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

UEFA Nations League games are being shown on Sky (opens in new tab) in New Zealand.

