Juventus v Villarreal live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Juventus v Villarreal live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 16 March, 8pm GMT

Juventus and Villarreal will battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday.

These two teams could not be separated in the first leg in Spain. Juventus took the lead early on through Dusan Vlahovic, who drew first blood after just 31 seconds - the second-fastest goal in the history of the competition.

That early strike put Max Allegri's side in a strong position, but they failed to build on their lead and allowed Villarreal back into the game. A bolder approach from Juventus could have put the tie beyond the Yellow Submarine, but Villarreal were good value for the draw that was given to them by a Dani Parejo goal in the 66th minute.

After an underwhelming first half of the campaign, there are signs that Juventus are slowly becoming a force again. The Serie A title will almost certainly be beyond them this term, but the Bianconeri have now gone 15 league games unbeaten. They also finished ahead of Chelsea in their Champions League group and should not be written off in this competition.

Villarreal have also improved as this season has worn on. Unsurprisingly for a team managed by Unai Emery, Villarreal have a strong defensive record: only Sevilla and Real Madrid have shipped fewer goals in La Liga this term.

Juventus will have to make do without Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa, Denis Zakaria and Kaio Jorge, but Giorgio Chilleini and Paulo Dybala are in line to feature after recent injury issues.

Raul Albiol faces a race against time to be fit for Villarreal after feeling his hamstring at the weekend. Ruben Pena, Paco Alcacer and Alberto Moreno are confirmed absentees, while Juan Foyth, Gerard Moreno and Etienne Capoue will need to be assessed by the medical staff in the run-up to kick-off.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

