Line-up quiz! Can you name Chelsea's starting XI from their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in 2016?

The London rivals took part in a classic that helped Leicester City win the Premier League

Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring for Chelsea
Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring for Chelsea

Chelsea vs Tottenham has had some historic clashes, with the Battle of The Bridge one of the most famous matches.

On May 2, 2016, Chelsea faced Tottenham, knowing that a win or draw would prevent their rivals from winning the league. Chelsea made a comeback from 2-0 down to ensure Leicester City were crowned champions.

The two London clubs face off again this week, as the Premier League returns, with European spots still in the balance.

Leicester City players and manager Claudio Ranieri celebrate with the Premier League trophy after their match against Everton in May 2016.

But for now, we want you to name Guus Hiddink's starting XI from the thrilling meeting in May 2016.

There's no time limit and 11 players to name - all we're interested in is the starting line-up, not substitutes.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Log into Kwizly, too, and we'll give you a hint. Go!

Ben Marsden

