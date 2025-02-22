Line-up quiz! Can you name Everton's line-up from the 2012 Premier League classic against Manchester United?

Sir Alex Ferguson with his eventual heir to the Old Trafford throne

Time for another football quiz – and we're in the mood for Moyes nostalgia.

That's right. This one's a line-up quiz concerning the 2011/12 clash between Manchester United and Everton.

Sir Alex Ferguson's side had been all-conquering for almost 20 years and looked well on their way to another league title before David Moyes made yet another big statement during his first spell with the Toffees.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) QUIZ The Ultimate Manchester United quiz

Manchester United were leading the race for their 20th Premier League title from bitter rivals Manchester City in the late stages of the 2011/12 season hoping for another routine win over a plucky Everton side at Old Trafford.

4-2 up with 20 minutes left to play, the Red Devils were well on their way to taking another step closer to the title before a mighty comeback saw David Moyes' side grab a historic 4-4 draw, swinging the momentum heavily in City's favour.

Back in the Everton dugout this weekend, David Moyes will be hoping for a similarly spirited showing against his former side this time round.

There's no time limit for this quiz and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many of players can you name?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Line-up quiz! Can you name the England XI from their last game against the Netherlands, in 2019?

Line-up quiz! Can you name the Spain line-up from their Euro 2008 final win over Germany?

Line-up quiz! Can you name the France line-up from their 2018 World Cup win over Belgium?

Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from Jurgen Klopp's first game in charge?

Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the FA Cup final against Aston Villa in 2000?

Quiz! Can you name the Bayern Munich line-up from the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in 2020?